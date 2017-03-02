FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” Spin-Off Casting in Texas!

Sons of Anarchy is an American crime and drama television series created by Kurt Sutter.  It premiered on FX network on September 3rd, 2008 and continued for seven successful seasons.  The show averaged an impressive 5 million viewers per week, making it FX’s highest rated series ever.

The show is about a motorcycle club called the Sons of Anarchy.  They are not your ordinary club however, because they are one of the 1% of biker gang.  The “One-Percenters” is a nickname given to the small minority of motorcycle clubs that are outlaw gangs.  The Sons of Anarchy club is a group of men and women that pride themselves on protecting their family, homes, property, and livelihood.

In short, the series deals with plenty of violence, drug activity, robbery, and crimes.  There are several main characters; from the Club President Clay Morrow (played by Ron Perlman), the Club Queen Gemma Teller (played by Katey Sagal), or the young apprentice and heir to the throne, Jaxon Teller (played by Charlie Hunman), there is plenty of drama.

With the success of Sons of Anarchy, FX just announced that they are creating a spin-off series based in the same world.  The show is called, Mayans MC, and it is based on the Sons of Anarchy’s rival gang throughout the seven seasons.

When: March 18th, 2017

Where: Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio

Who: Females ages 18 to 35 who are non-bikers and don’t have the standard biker look

The Mayans Motorcycle Club caused plenty of drama with the Sons and their crew, and fans are very exciting to jump back in the enthralling world created by Kurt Sutter.  FX is now officially casting for this show in Texas.  This is a tremendous opportunity to be apart of a spin-off show of one of the most watched shows on FX.

10 Comments on "FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” Spin-Off Casting in Texas!"

  1. NiKKi | March 3, 2017 at 11:01 am | Reply

    Named my first born Jax😍 just because when he say I will do it he do it! The realest!

  2. Frank Zuccaro | March 10, 2017 at 11:49 am | Reply

    Loved the first show, would love to be in the next show. I ride now and am quite involved in the biker community.

  3. Chip Littler | March 10, 2017 at 7:34 pm | Reply

    What an incredible “Ride” that would be!

  4. John Fisher | March 11, 2017 at 9:32 am | Reply

    As a biker I didn’t think I would like watching the show. But I really got in to watching it. I’m glad to see a run off.
    Thank you Papa Jack World of Motorcyclists Bikers page.

  5. Cavin | March 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm | Reply

    that was supposed to me a comment for the casting call, not a public post, oops

  6. Hugo | March 12, 2017 at 1:43 am | Reply

    I’m great fan of your work
    .I would love to extend a welcome to my MC club if you ever come to Chicago …. sincerely Juice from MIXTECAS MC

  7. Russell Gauman | March 12, 2017 at 3:27 am | Reply

    I have done a video for international trucks for the Lone Star truck.

  8. Gayle E. Kent Jr. | March 13, 2017 at 12:24 am | Reply

    This would be a journey to remember.

  9. Gayle E. Kent Jr. | March 13, 2017 at 12:25 am | Reply

    This would be an adventure to remember.

  10. Melissa | March 13, 2017 at 2:19 pm | Reply

    I did this for my husband he has no ideal but loves sons of anarchy and looks like a biker through and through.

